The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida, announced their 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony virtually via Zoom on Feb. 11, 2021. The 505th CCW is the U.S. Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians, and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Mr. Keith Keel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:26 Photo ID: 6521750 VIRIN: 210121-F-PO220-1001 Resolution: 1920x1005 Size: 187.64 KB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 505th Command and Control Wing Annual Awards Ceremony, by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.