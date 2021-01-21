Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    505th Command and Control Wing Annual Awards Ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida, announced their 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony virtually via Zoom on Feb. 11, 2021. The 505th CCW is the U.S. Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians, and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Mr. Keith Keel)

    command and control
    Hurlburt
    Air Force
    USAF
    annual awards winners

