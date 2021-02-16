505th Command and Control Wing Annual Awards Ceremony

Photo By Shelton Keel | The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida,...... read more read more Photo By Shelton Keel | The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida, announced their 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony virtually via Zoom on Feb. 11, 2021. The 505th CCW is the U.S. Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians, and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Mr. Keith Keel) see less | View Image Page

The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida, hosted their 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony virtually via Zoom on Feb. 11, 2021.



Congratulations to the wing's 2020 annual awards winners:





505th Command and Control Wing Airman of the Year:



Senior Airman Conner A. Kincaid



505th Combat Training Group



505th Communications Squadron







505th Command and Control Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:



Staff Sgt. Rafael D. Jennings



505th Combat Training Group



505th Combat Training Squadron







505th Command and Control Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:



Master Sgt. Jason M. Smith



505th Combat Training Group



705th Combat Training Squadron







505th Command and Control Wing Company Grade Officer of the Year:



Captain Armondo M. Mercado



505th Test and Training Group



605th Test and Evaluation Squadron







505th Command and Control Wing Field Grade Officer of the Year:



Major Caitlin J. Kavgazoff



505th Test and Training Group



605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 2







505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category I Professional of the Year:



Mr. Lucian Feagin



505th Combat Training Group



505th Communications Squadron







505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category II Professional of the Year:



Ms. Debora S. Henley



505th Command and Control Wing Staff







505th Command and Control Wing Team of the Year:



COVID Task Force



505th Command and Control Wing Staff







505th Command and Control Wing Innovative Member of the Year:



Major Courtney L. Barnett



505th Combat Training Group



805th Combat Training Squadron







505th Command and Control Wing Innovative Team of the Year:



Joint Air Operations Command and Control (JAOC2C) Execution Team



505th Test and Training Group



505th Training Squadron







505th Command and Control Wing First Sergeant of the Year:



Master Sgt. Alfred B. Tovar



505th Test and Training Group





The 505th CCW is the U.S. Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians, and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace.