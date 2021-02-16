Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    505th Command and Control Wing Annual Awards Ceremony

    505th Command and Control Wing Annual Awards Ceremony

    Photo By Shelton Keel | The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida,...... read more read more

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Story by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida, hosted their 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony virtually via Zoom on Feb. 11, 2021.

    Congratulations to the wing's 2020 annual awards winners:


    505th Command and Control Wing Airman of the Year:

    Senior Airman Conner A. Kincaid

    505th Combat Training Group

    505th Communications Squadron



    505th Command and Control Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

    Staff Sgt. Rafael D. Jennings

    505th Combat Training Group

    505th Combat Training Squadron



    505th Command and Control Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

    Master Sgt. Jason M. Smith

    505th Combat Training Group

    705th Combat Training Squadron



    505th Command and Control Wing Company Grade Officer of the Year:

    Captain Armondo M. Mercado

    505th Test and Training Group

    605th Test and Evaluation Squadron



    505th Command and Control Wing Field Grade Officer of the Year:

    Major Caitlin J. Kavgazoff

    505th Test and Training Group

    605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 2



    505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category I Professional of the Year:

    Mr. Lucian Feagin

    505th Combat Training Group

    505th Communications Squadron



    505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category II Professional of the Year:

    Ms. Debora S. Henley

    505th Command and Control Wing Staff



    505th Command and Control Wing Team of the Year:

    COVID Task Force

    505th Command and Control Wing Staff



    505th Command and Control Wing Innovative Member of the Year:

    Major Courtney L. Barnett

    505th Combat Training Group

    805th Combat Training Squadron



    505th Command and Control Wing Innovative Team of the Year:

    Joint Air Operations Command and Control (JAOC2C) Execution Team

    505th Test and Training Group

    505th Training Squadron



    505th Command and Control Wing First Sergeant of the Year:

    Master Sgt. Alfred B. Tovar

    505th Test and Training Group


    The 505th CCW is the U.S. Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians, and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:26
    Story ID: 389101
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 505th Command and Control Wing Annual Awards Ceremony, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Hurlburt
    Air Force
    USAF
    505 CCW annual awards winners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT