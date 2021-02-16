505th Command and Control Wing Annual Awards Ceremony

The 505th Command and Control Wing, headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida, hosted their 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony virtually via Zoom on Feb. 11, 2021.
Congratulations to the wing's 2020 annual awards winners:
505th Command and Control Wing Airman of the Year:
Senior Airman Conner A. Kincaid
505th Combat Training Group
505th Communications Squadron
505th Command and Control Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:
Staff Sgt. Rafael D. Jennings
505th Combat Training Group
505th Combat Training Squadron
505th Command and Control Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:
Master Sgt. Jason M. Smith
505th Combat Training Group
705th Combat Training Squadron
505th Command and Control Wing Company Grade Officer of the Year:
Captain Armondo M. Mercado
505th Test and Training Group
605th Test and Evaluation Squadron
505th Command and Control Wing Field Grade Officer of the Year:
Major Caitlin J. Kavgazoff
505th Test and Training Group
605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 2
505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category I Professional of the Year:
Mr. Lucian Feagin
505th Combat Training Group
505th Communications Squadron
505th Command and Control Wing Civilian Category II Professional of the Year:
Ms. Debora S. Henley
505th Command and Control Wing Staff
505th Command and Control Wing Team of the Year:
COVID Task Force
505th Command and Control Wing Staff
505th Command and Control Wing Innovative Member of the Year:
Major Courtney L. Barnett
505th Combat Training Group
805th Combat Training Squadron
505th Command and Control Wing Innovative Team of the Year:
Joint Air Operations Command and Control (JAOC2C) Execution Team
505th Test and Training Group
505th Training Squadron
505th Command and Control Wing First Sergeant of the Year:
Master Sgt. Alfred B. Tovar
505th Test and Training Group
The 505th CCW is the U.S. Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians, and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 13:26
|Story ID:
|389101
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 505th Command and Control Wing Annual Awards Ceremony, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT