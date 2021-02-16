Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron Clear Snow

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Munnaf Joarder 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Teams from the 127th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron work hard to clear snow from the runway and parking ramps at Selfridge Air National Guard Base after last night's snow fall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Munnaf Joarder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron Clear Snow, by Munnaf Joarder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MichiganNationalGuard

