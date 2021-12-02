Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Admiral Steven Poulin Visits IADC [Image 43 of 43]

    Vice Admiral Steven Poulin Visits IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed United States Coast Guard Vice Admiral Steven D. Poulin, Atlantic Area Commander, Coast Guard Defense Force East Commander and Director of DHS Joint Task Force-East, to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2021. During his visit, the Vice Admiral spoke to the students of Class 60. His briefing on the wide-reaching effects of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing, the presentation provided insightful and relevant information to the student body. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 10:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    International
    USCG
    DoD
    interoperability
    Partnerships
    OAS

