Vice Admiral Steven Poulin Visits IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed United States Coast Guard Vice Admiral Steven D. Poulin, Atlantic Area Commander, Coast Guard Defense Force East Commander and Director of DHS Joint Task Force-East, to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2021. During his visit, the Vice Admiral spoke to the students of Class 60. His briefing on the wide-reaching effects of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing, the presentation provided insightful and relevant information to the student body. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6521532
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-VO743-1042
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|9.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
