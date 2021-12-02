Vice Admiral Steven Poulin Visits IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed United States Coast Guard Vice Admiral Steven D. Poulin, Atlantic Area Commander, Coast Guard Defense Force East Commander and Director of DHS Joint Task Force-East, to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2021. During his visit, the Vice Admiral spoke to the students of Class 60. His briefing on the wide-reaching effects of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing, the presentation provided insightful and relevant information to the student body. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

