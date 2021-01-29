Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proper fitting surgical masks ensure patient, provider safety

    Proper fitting surgical masks ensure patient, provider safety

    GERMANY

    01.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Sgt. Diatou Gueye, a 68E dental specialist assigned to the Vilseck Army Dental Clinic, recently completed a fast paced training and certification process in the proper fitting and wear of N95 masks. Her efforts will ensure all personnel assigned to the clinic are wearing protective masks correctly. (U.S. Army Photo)

    Army Medicine
    Army Dental Corps
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe

