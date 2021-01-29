Army Sgt. Diatou Gueye, a 68E dental specialist assigned to the Vilseck Army Dental Clinic, recently completed a fast paced training and certification process in the proper fitting and wear of N95 masks. Her efforts will ensure all personnel assigned to the clinic are wearing protective masks correctly. (U.S. Army Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 06:02 Photo ID: 6521218 VIRIN: 210129-A-YV790-040 Resolution: 1916x2554 Size: 710.47 KB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Proper fitting surgical masks ensure patient, provider safety [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.