    Samaritan Shoppers of CNRJ [Image 1 of 2]

    Samaritan Shoppers of CNRJ

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    U.S. Navy           

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 5, 2020) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams presents letters of appreciation to Kimberly Pease and Elizabeth Cowerts, Samaritan Shoppers’ program coordinators onboard CFAS Feb. 5, 2020. The program is a collaboration between the Defense Commissary Agency and CFAS religious ministries which aims to improve the quality of life of Restriction of Movement personnel and at-risk community members through food and essential item delivery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 03:08
    Photo ID: 6521117
    VIRIN: 210205-N-CA060-0016
    Resolution: 5108x3649
    Size: 802.24 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    TAGS

    commissary
    chapel
    cfas
    volunteers
    Samaritan Shoppers

