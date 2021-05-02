SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 5, 2020) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams presents letters of appreciation to Kimberly Pease and Elizabeth Cowerts, Samaritan Shoppers’ program coordinators onboard CFAS Feb. 5, 2020. The program is a collaboration between the Defense Commissary Agency and CFAS religious ministries which aims to improve the quality of life of Restriction of Movement personnel and at-risk community members through food and essential item delivery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 03:08
|Photo ID:
|6521117
|VIRIN:
|210205-N-CA060-0016
|Resolution:
|5108x3649
|Size:
|802.24 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Samaritan Shoppers of CNRJ [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT