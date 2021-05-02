Samaritan Shoppers of CNRJ

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 5, 2020) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams presents letters of appreciation to Kimberly Pease and Elizabeth Cowerts, Samaritan Shoppers’ program coordinators onboard CFAS Feb. 5, 2020. The program is a collaboration between the Defense Commissary Agency and CFAS religious ministries which aims to improve the quality of life of Restriction of Movement personnel and at-risk community members through food and essential item delivery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

