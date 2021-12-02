Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) damage control training [Image 2 of 2]

    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) damage control training

    BRAZIL

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew conducts an emergency drill on the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) off Brazil's coast on Feb. 12, 2021. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Ranslow simulated burns to his hands and smoke inhalation, prompting treatment from the team at the battle dressing station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 13:37
    Photo ID: 6520027
    VIRIN: 210212-G-GM914-784
    Resolution: 3921x4902
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: BR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) damage control training [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stone
    IUU
    Op Southern Cross
    WMSL758
    IUUF

