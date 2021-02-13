Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITS Cavour Arrives in Norfolk [Image 1 of 3]

    ITS Cavour Arrives in Norfolk

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), standby to bring the Italian Navy flagship, aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), into port as it arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2021. The Cavour’s visit is part of a series of operations alongside U.S. military assets to attain the Italian Navy’s “Ready for Operations” certification to safely land and launch F-35B aircraft, U.S. 2nd Fleet exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITS Cavour Arrives in Norfolk [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italian
    Carrier
    Cavour

