SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2021) A C-2A Greyhound, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 10, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6519903 VIRIN: 210210-N-HI500-1104 Resolution: 4648x3320 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.