Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas Guard Supports Winter Weather Response in Amarillo [Image 4 of 4]

    Texas Guard Supports Winter Weather Response in Amarillo

    AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Texas National Guard Soldiers with the 2-142nd Infantry Regiment prepare vehicles at the Amarillo, Armory to respond to winter weather emergencies throughout the Texas panhandle on February 13, 2021. Winter Weather efforts responses are being coordinated throughout texas following Gov. Greg Abbott's activation of the Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6519683
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-FP744-033
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 83.48 KB
    Location: AMARILLO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Guard Supports Winter Weather Response in Amarillo [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Guard Supports Winter Weather Response in Amarillo
    Texas Guard Supports Winter Weather Response in Amarillo
    Texas Guard Supports TDEM led Mobile Vaccination
    Texas Guard Supports Winter Weather Response in Amarillo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Storm
    Snow
    Texas
    Winter
    State Active Duty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT