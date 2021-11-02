LCACs transport 15th MEU Marines from USS Makin Island to shore

210211-M-PQ459-1117 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 11, 2021) – A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 maneuvers away from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during well-deck operations in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 11. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

