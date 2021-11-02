Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCACs transport 15th MEU Marines from USS Makin Island to shore [Image 6 of 6]

    LCACs transport 15th MEU Marines from USS Makin Island to shore

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210211-M-PQ459-1117 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 11, 2021) – A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 maneuvers away from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during well-deck operations in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 11. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCACs transport 15th MEU Marines from USS Makin Island to shore [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    CENTCOM
    USS Makin Island
    15th MEU
    NAVCENT
    MKIARG15MEU

