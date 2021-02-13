Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie "Cobra" Company team live fire exercise

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Infantrymen assigned to Charlie "Cobra" Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fire an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon on the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania range Feb. 13, 2021. "Cobra" completed the squad live fire exercise to remain sharp in their skillset and in preparation of upcoming joint training with Lithuanian and NATO force allied and partnered forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 04:33
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie "Cobra" Company team live fire exercise, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stallions
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    Griffin Brigade
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

