Charlie "Cobra" Company team live fire exercise

Infantrymen assigned to Charlie "Cobra" Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fire an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon on the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania range Feb. 13, 2021. "Cobra" completed the squad live fire exercise to remain sharp in their skillset and in preparation of upcoming joint training with Lithuanian and NATO force allied and partnered forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Location: PABRADE, LT Photo by SGT Alexandra Shea