Infantrymen assigned to Charlie "Cobra" Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fire an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon on the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania range Feb. 13, 2021. "Cobra" completed the squad live fire exercise to remain sharp in their skillset and in preparation of upcoming joint training with Lithuanian and NATO force allied and partnered forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6519587
|VIRIN:
|210213-A-WD885-004
|Resolution:
|4864x3263
|Size:
|767.04 KB
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie "Cobra" Company team live fire exercise, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
