Class of 2021 cadets choose their destiny during Post Night

Class of 2021 Cadet Gabrielle White, one of two females who branched Infantry, selected her unit and duty station during Post Night on Feb. 3. The Class of 2021 is one step closer to ending its tenure at the U.S. Military Academy. After commissioning as second lieutenants, the cadets will assume their first command post for about the next three years after finishing their Basic Officer Leader Course. The Post Night event was live-streamed as cadets were given 30 seconds to make their post and unit selection and were called based on their class order of merit rank.

