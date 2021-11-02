Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler responds to suspicious package [Image 7 of 7]

    Keesler responds to suspicious package

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Emergency response team members prepare to enter the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 11, 2021. Members of the Keesler Fire Department, 81st Security Forces Squadron, 81st Medical Group and Emergency Management responded to a suspicious package found inside the Keesler Medical Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    First Responders
    Emergency Response
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Real-World incident

