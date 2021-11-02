Emergency response team members prepare to enter the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 11, 2021. Members of the Keesler Fire Department, 81st Security Forces Squadron, 81st Medical Group and Emergency Management responded to a suspicious package found inside the Keesler Medical Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
This work, Keesler responds to suspicious package [Image 7 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
