USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) hosts Brazilian navy in Salvador

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Adam Morrison, commanding officer of the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), stands for a photo with members of the Brazilian navy on the Stone's flight deck near Salvador, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2021. Morrison gave the members a tour of the cutter before giving a talk about the Stone's missions and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

