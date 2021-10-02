Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) hosts Brazilian navy in Salvador [Image 2 of 4]

    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) hosts Brazilian navy in Salvador

    SALVADOR, BA, BRAZIL

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Adam Morrison, commanding officer of the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), stands for a photo with members of the Brazilian navy on the Stone's flight deck near Salvador, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2021. Morrison gave the members a tour of the cutter before giving a talk about the Stone's missions and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6518997
    VIRIN: 210210-G-GM914-457
    Resolution: 6810x4544
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: SALVADOR, BA, BR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) hosts Brazilian navy in Salvador [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) hosts Brazilian navy aboard in Salvador
    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) hosts Brazilian navy in Salvador
    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) commanding officer talks to media in Brazil
    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) takes on stores in Salvador, Brazil

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stone
    IUU
    Op Southern Cross
    WMSL758
    IUUF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT