Space Force Commissioning aboard USS Constitution

BOSTON (February 4, 2021) Newly commissioned Space Force Capt. Benjamin Berezin fires a saluting battery after his commissioning ceremony aboard USS Constitution. The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer/Released)

