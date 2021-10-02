JPJ Daily Ops

210210-N-XG173-1068 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 10, 2021) Sailors prepare to refuel an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during flight quarters aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 10. John Paul Jones is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

