    JPJ Daily Ops

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210210-N-XG173-1068 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 10, 2021) Sailors prepare to refuel an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during flight quarters aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 10. John Paul Jones is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 04:20
    VIRIN: 210210-N-XG173-1068
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPJ Daily Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Riggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS John Paul Jones
    DDG 53

