Bell Road is closing at J. Percy Priest Dam from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between Feb. 22 and March 12, 2021 while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District replaces the fencing on the dam. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6517965 VIRIN: 210210-A-EO110-1004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 25.66 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Closure of Bell Road scheduled at J. Percy Priest Dam, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.