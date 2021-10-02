Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Closure of Bell Road scheduled at J. Percy Priest Dam

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Bell Road is closing at J. Percy Priest Dam from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between Feb. 22 and March 12, 2021 while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District replaces the fencing on the dam. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 18:11
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, Closure of Bell Road scheduled at J. Percy Priest Dam, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Road Closure
    J. Percy Priest Dam
    Bell Road
    Fence Installation

