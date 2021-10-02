Snow bird like a C130

Air National Guard Master. Sgt. Matthew Bourski and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Johnson, crew chiefs from the 143d Airlift Wing, remove snow and deice the wing’s fleet of C130J Super Hercules, Feb. 10, 2021, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. Snow removal and deicing were critical steps which ensured the aircrew could safely operate the aircraft during their mission. (Air National Guard Photos by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)

