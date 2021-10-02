Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow bird like a C130 [Image 9 of 10]

    Snow bird like a C130

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas 

    143d Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air National Guard Master. Sgt. Matthew Bourski and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Johnson, crew chiefs from the 143d Airlift Wing, remove snow and deice the wing’s fleet of C130J Super Hercules, Feb. 10, 2021, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. Snow removal and deicing were critical steps which ensured the aircrew could safely operate the aircraft during their mission. (Air National Guard Photos by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6517805
    VIRIN: 210210-Z-SW662-1010
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow bird like a C130 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Snow
    Rhode Island National Guard
    sunrise
    C130J Super Hercules
    Deicer

