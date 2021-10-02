Air National Guard Master. Sgt. Matthew Bourski and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Johnson, crew chiefs from the 143d Airlift Wing, remove snow and deice the wing’s fleet of C130J Super Hercules, Feb. 10, 2021, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. Snow removal and deicing were critical steps which ensured the aircrew could safely operate the aircraft during their mission. (Air National Guard Photos by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6517805
|VIRIN:
|210210-Z-SW662-1010
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow bird like a C130 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
