North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company returning to North Dakota from D.C.

U.S. Army Cpt. Jacob Danduran speaks with Master Sgt. Derrick Owens, both with the North Dakota National Guard, while being transported homeon a C-17 Globemaster operated by the West Virginia Air National Guard Jan. 24, 2021. More than 25,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the country have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)

