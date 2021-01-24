Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company returning to North Dakota from D.C. [Image 45 of 45]

    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company returning to North Dakota from D.C.

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michaela Granger 

    116th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. Jacob Danduran speaks with Master Sgt. Derrick Owens, both with the North Dakota National Guard, while being transported homeon a C-17 Globemaster operated by the West Virginia Air National Guard Jan. 24, 2021. More than 25,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the country have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:01
    Photo ID: 6517678
    VIRIN: 210124-Z-HS328-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company returning to North Dakota from D.C. [Image 45 of 45], by SGT Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company moving equipment
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company exiting a C-130 Hercules
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company moving equipment
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company moving equipment
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company moving equipment
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company rehearsing riot control drills
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company rehearsing riot control drills
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company rehearsing riot control drills
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company rehearsing riot control drills
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company civil disturbance training
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company civil disturbance training
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company civil disturbance training
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company civil disturbance training
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company civil disturbance training
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company civil disturbance training
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company civil disturbance training
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support to D.C. federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company in D.C.
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company providing support in D.C. to federal and district authorities
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company in D.C.
    North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company returning to North Dakota from D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Dakota National Guard
    National Guard
    PI58
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT