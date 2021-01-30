Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210130-N-N3764-005 [Image 1 of 2]

    210130-N-N3764-005

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210130-N-N3764-005
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) A U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) and a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) embark a search and rescue swimmer on a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:45
    Photo ID: 6517508
    VIRIN: 210130-N-N3764-005
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210130-N-N3764-005 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210130-N-N3764-005
    210130-N-N3764-006

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USS James E. Williams
    Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Law Enforcement Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT