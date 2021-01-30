210130-N-N3764-005

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2021) A U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) and a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) embark a search and rescue swimmer on a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN