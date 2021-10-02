Capt. Cole Anderson, chief, Microbiology, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, reviews test results of COVID-19 specimens at LRMC’s Infectious Disease Laboratory, Feb. 10. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 tests since its first test on March 6, 2020.
LRMC surpasses 100K COVID-19 tests
