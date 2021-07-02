USS Bunker Hill (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2021) An H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), delivers cargo to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during an underway replenishment Feb. 7, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

