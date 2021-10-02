Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Brayden Barthel, from Hagerstown, Md., simulates preparing a blast path for an improvised explosive device during an active shooter drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6516777
|VIRIN:
|210210-N-WI365-1085
|Resolution:
|5908x4220
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors conduct Active Shooter Training aboard McCain [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT