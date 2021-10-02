Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Brayden Barthel, from Hagerstown, Md., simulates preparing a blast path for an improvised explosive device during an active shooter drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6516777 VIRIN: 210210-N-WI365-1085 Resolution: 5908x4220 Size: 1.65 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors conduct Active Shooter Training aboard McCain [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.