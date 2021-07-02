258th Field Artillery Trains for MP Mission in DC

U.S. Soldiers with 258th Field Artillery, New York National Guard, train with the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 02.07.2021