    258th Field Artillery Trains for MP Mission in DC [Image 4 of 4]

    258th Field Artillery Trains for MP Mission in DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 258th Field Artillery, New York National Guard, train with the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 22:35
    Photo ID: 6516698
    VIRIN: 210207-Z-SD031-2004
    Resolution: 4729x3153
    Size: 12.73 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    177th MP Bde
    Capitol Response
    258th FA

