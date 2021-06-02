Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Air Medics with the MING, 127th Wing, and Task Force Red lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army and Air Medics with the MING, 127th Wing, and Task Force Red lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army and Air medics with the Michigan National Guard (MING), 127th Wing, and Task Force Red lion, administers the COVID-19 vaccinations to U.S. Naval Sailors from the Naval Operational Support Center preparing for a deployment at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Harrison Township, Michigan, Feb. 6, 2021. Selfridge held a vaccination clinic day for all member attending their February drills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 21:08
    Photo ID: 6516626
    VIRIN: 210206-Z-EZ686-1003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Air Medics with the MING, 127th Wing, and Task Force Red lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

