U.S. Army and Air medics with the Michigan National Guard (MING), 127th Wing, and Task Force Red lion, administers the COVID-19 vaccinations to U.S. Naval Sailors from the Naval Operational Support Center preparing for a deployment at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Harrison Township, Michigan, Feb. 6, 2021. Selfridge held a vaccination clinic day for all member attending their February drills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6516626
|VIRIN:
|210206-Z-EZ686-1003
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and Air Medics with the MING, 127th Wing, and Task Force Red lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
