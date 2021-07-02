Vella Gulf conducts C2X

210207-N-RG587-1048 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Miller, conducts pre-flight checks on a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) Feb. 7, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

