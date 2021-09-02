NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) departs from the pier as the ship makes its way out for sea trials. The guided missile destroyer is in the final stage of a Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) managed by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) and executed by Marine Hydraulics International. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:04 Photo ID: 6516257 VIRIN: 210209-N-KP445-1035 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.04 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Departs for Sea Trials [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.