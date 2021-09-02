Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Forrest Sherman Departs for Sea Trials [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Forrest Sherman Departs for Sea Trials

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Hendrick Dickson 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) departs from the pier as the ship makes its way out for sea trials. The guided missile destroyer is in the final stage of a Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) managed by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) and executed by Marine Hydraulics International. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6516257
    VIRIN: 210209-N-KP445-1035
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Departs for Sea Trials [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Forrest Sherman Departs for Sea Trials
    USS Forrest Sherman Departs for Sea Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SRA
    Selected Restricted Availability
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    MHI
    Marine Hydralics International

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT