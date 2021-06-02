Airman 1st Class Kyle Snide, 104th Maintenance Group Munitions technician, gets his dental exam completed by Maj. Brian Craven, 104th Medical Group dentist, in the dental office on Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Annual Physical Health Assessments are critical to Barnestormers’ health and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6516222
|VIRIN:
|210206-Z-ZZ999-0050
|Resolution:
|4159x3328
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds PHA [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT