    104th Fighter Wing holds PHA [Image 5 of 5]

    104th Fighter Wing holds PHA

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kyle Snide, 104th Maintenance Group Munitions technician, gets his dental exam completed by Maj. Brian Craven, 104th Medical Group dentist, in the dental office on Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Annual Physical Health Assessments are critical to Barnestormers’ health and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds PHA [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

