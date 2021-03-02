A B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress flew together on February 3, 2021 over the skies of Barksdale Air Force Base for operational test sorties executed by the 337th and 49th Test and Evaluation Squadrons assessing bomber interoperability. This week of testing was the first in a series of B-1 and B-52 interoperability sorties, as the bomber operational test community explores tactics development for a more agile bomber strike force that leverages the strengths of the different platforms.

