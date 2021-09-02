Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers provides sign of spring, takes first ice measurements on Lake Pepin [Image 3 of 4]

    Corps of Engineers provides sign of spring, takes first ice measurements on Lake Pepin

    RED WING, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Bill Chelmowski, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District survey technician, uses an ice auger to measure the ice at Lake Pepin, near Red Wing, Minnesota. The lake is a part of the Upper Mississippi River. Chelmowski is a part of a team that was collecting ice measurements Feb. 9, to help the navigation industry determine when it is safe to break the ice and begin the 2021 navigation season.

    Ice measurements are collected at Lake Pepin because the water flow is slower in this area and the ice is usually the thickest. Navigation officials typically waits until the ice is no more than 12 inches thick before sending barges north to break the ice en route to St. Paul, Minnesota.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 10:34
    Photo ID: 6515883
    VIRIN: 210209-A-LI073-503
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: RED WING, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers provides sign of spring, takes first ice measurements on Lake Pepin [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    ice surveys
    Lake Pepin
    Paul District

