Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter [Image 1 of 12]

    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter

    BLACK SEA

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210206-N-VH871-1029 SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 6, 2021) Lt. Diwak Joshi, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Stokes, assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, pilot a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Feb. 6, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 02:40
    Photo ID: 6515486
    VIRIN: 210206-N-VH871-1029
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter
    Black Sea Ops w/ USS Porter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Poseidon
    P-8A
    Grey Knights
    VP-46
    Fly Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT