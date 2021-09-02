Coast Guard medevacs mariner from Wake Island

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew successfully medevaced a 51-year-old crewmember from the a Japanese-flagged fishing 1,501 miles east of Guam on Wake Island, Feb. 9, 2021. He was reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

