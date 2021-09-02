Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner from Wake Island

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew successfully medevaced a 51-year-old crewmember from the a Japanese-flagged fishing 1,501 miles east of Guam on Wake Island, Feb. 9, 2021. He was reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 02:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs mariner from Wake Island, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard

