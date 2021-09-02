Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner from Wake Island

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West | An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew successfully medevaced a...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    SANTA RITA, Guam — The Coast Guard medevaced a 51-year-old crewmember from the 211-foot Japanese-flagged fishing vessel Shoyo Maru 1,501 miles east of Guam on Wake Island, Tuesday.

    An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew successfully transported the man from Wake Island to awaiting emergency medical personnel on Guam. He was reported to be in stable condition.

    “Our ‘always ready’ motto demands that our aircrews are ready to rapidly respond anywhere in the Pacific,” said Cmrd. James Morrow, an operations officer at Air Station Barbers Point. “They often perform medical transportation flights between the islands, ensuring the most critical patients are able to quickly reach the proper level of care they need.”

    At 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received notification from the Japan Coast Guard that a crewmember aboard the Shoyo Maru was experiencing abdominal and back pain.

    A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended a medevac based on the concern that the mariner’s condition could worsen if left untreated. The vessel was instructed to set course for Wake Island where they would meet the Coast Guard aircrew.

    A duty corpsman from Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam was aboard the Hercules monitoring the patient’s condition during transport.

