Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather [Image 11 of 11]

    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather

    DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by John Pennell 

    United States Army Alaska

    Paratroopers with the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, descend from the sky during an airfield-seizure operation at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 8, 2021, to kick off Exercise Arctic Warrior 21. Arctic Warrior 21 is a cold weather training event that incorporates airborne operations, situational training exercises, and live fire exercises, occurring at Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely and Richardson Training Area near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The exercise tests the ability of the Spartan Brigade to face a near peer threat and validate winter field training in an Arctic environment. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6515052
    VIRIN: 210208-A-SO352-005
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather [Image 11 of 11], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather
    Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alaska
    arctic
    U.S. Army Alaska
    Arctic Warrior
    4-25 IBCT
    AW21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT