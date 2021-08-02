Arctic Warrior 21 tests Soldiers, equipment in extreme cold weather

Paratroopers with the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, descend from the sky during an airfield-seizure operation at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 8, 2021, to kick off Exercise Arctic Warrior 21. Arctic Warrior 21 is a cold weather training event that incorporates airborne operations, situational training exercises, and live fire exercises, occurring at Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely and Richardson Training Area near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The exercise tests the ability of the Spartan Brigade to face a near peer threat and validate winter field training in an Arctic environment. (Army photo/John Pennell)

