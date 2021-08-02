Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers Kick Off Arctic Warrior 21 [Image 4 of 7]

    Spartan Paratroopers Kick Off Arctic Warrior 21

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conduct an airborne operations and airfield seizure to kick off Exercise Arctic Warrior 21, Feb. 8, 2021, at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers Kick Off Arctic Warrior 21 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Spartan Brigade
    airborne
    U.S. Army Alaska
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)
    AW21

