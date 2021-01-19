Naval Support Activity Panama City honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Day of Service,' during a cake cutting ceremony inside the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Seashore Galley, Jan. 19. Service members were reminded of Dr. King’s legacy and contributions to equality as described in the constitution. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clyde B. Laster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 13:18 Photo ID: 6514324 VIRIN: 210119-N-SC158-0001 Resolution: 1840x1035 Size: 280.84 KB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Panama City holds MLK holiday cake-cutting ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Re-Essa Buckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.