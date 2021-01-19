Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Panama City holds MLK holiday cake-cutting ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    NSA Panama City holds MLK holiday cake-cutting ceremony

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Re-Essa Buckels 

    Naval Support Activity Panama City

    Naval Support Activity Panama City honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Day of Service,' during a cake cutting ceremony inside the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Seashore Galley, Jan. 19. Service members were reminded of Dr. King’s legacy and contributions to equality as described in the constitution. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clyde B. Laster)

