    3rd Brigade Panthers Hold Down Fighting Position [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers and 20th Engineer Brigade Paratroopers conduct react to contact during rotation 21-04 on Fort Polk, La., Feb 8, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6513765
    VIRIN: 210208-A-ID763-839
    Resolution: 5937x3980
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Brigade Panthers Hold Down Fighting Position [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Panther Brigade
    JRTC3/82DRE

