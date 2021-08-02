3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers and 20th Engineer Brigade Paratroopers conduct react to contact during rotation 21-04 on Fort Polk, La., Feb 8, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 08:37
|Photo ID:
|6513765
|VIRIN:
|210208-A-ID763-839
|Resolution:
|5937x3980
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Brigade Panthers Hold Down Fighting Position [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
