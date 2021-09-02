Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021

U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft fly in formation during exercise Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for CN21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperbility between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

