    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane offloads more than $206 million in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane offloads more than $206 million in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC-903) crew approximately offloads 11,800 pounds of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida, Feb. 8, 2021. The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions by international partners and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in districts across the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6513148
    VIRIN: 210208-G-YI678-2002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane offloads more than $206 million in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

