Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "ONE MORE, YOU CAN DO IT!"

    &quot;ONE MORE, YOU CAN DO IT!&quot;

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    U.S. Army Major Ingrid Álvarez motivates Panamá National Police Major Alexander Camaño and Dominican Republic Major Alan Adames to continue pushing themselves as they follow the lead of Major Darlene Akom. In the background, Major David Ortiz awaits his turn to push the ground a little bit. Members of Alpha team train for The Murph Challenge. (U.S. Army Photo by Milton F. Mariani Rodríguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 12:51
    Photo ID: 6512728
    VIRIN: 210202-D-LM057-842
    Resolution: 997x1734
    Size: 313.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "ONE MORE, YOU CAN DO IT!", by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Any time is good time to train.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SiempreListos @Navy @USArmyTRADOC @USSOUTHCOM @USArmySouth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT