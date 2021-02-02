U.S. Army Major Ingrid Álvarez motivates Panamá National Police Major Alexander Camaño and Dominican Republic Major Alan Adames to continue pushing themselves as they follow the lead of Major Darlene Akom. In the background, Major David Ortiz awaits his turn to push the ground a little bit. Members of Alpha team train for The Murph Challenge. (U.S. Army Photo by Milton F. Mariani Rodríguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 12:51
|Photo ID:
|6512728
|VIRIN:
|210202-D-LM057-842
|Location:
|US
This work, "ONE MORE, YOU CAN DO IT!", by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Any time is good time to train.
