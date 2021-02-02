"ONE MORE, YOU CAN DO IT!"

U.S. Army Major Ingrid Álvarez motivates Panamá National Police Major Alexander Camaño and Dominican Republic Major Alan Adames to continue pushing themselves as they follow the lead of Major Darlene Akom. In the background, Major David Ortiz awaits his turn to push the ground a little bit. Members of Alpha team train for The Murph Challenge. (U.S. Army Photo by Milton F. Mariani Rodríguez)

