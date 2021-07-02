Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bomber trifecta perform flyover at Super Bowl LV

    Bomber trifecta perform flyover at Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021. The trifecta was the first of its kind as it included a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB, Mo., and a B-52H Stratofortress from Minot AFB, N.D. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 01:50
    Photo ID: 6512226
    VIRIN: 210207-F-LC363-1101
    Resolution: 5514x3102
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber trifecta perform flyover at Super Bowl LV, by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    B-2
    B-52
    Super Bowl
    Whiteman AFB
    Flyover
    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    Air Force
    B-1
    Tampa Bay
    B-2 Spirit
    Minot AFB
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    Super Bowl LV
    SBLV
    SBLV Flyover
    Raymond James

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT