Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021. The trifecta was the first of its kind as it included a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB, Mo., and a B-52H Stratofortress from Minot AFB, N.D. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 01:50
|Photo ID:
|6512226
|VIRIN:
|210207-F-LC363-1101
|Resolution:
|5514x3102
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Bomber trifecta perform flyover at Super Bowl LV, by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
