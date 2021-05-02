Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ashland CRRC Operations [Image 8 of 10]

    Ashland CRRC Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210205-N-UM706-1237 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jeremiah Nortey, from Bronx, N.Y., signals the stern gate operator during combat rubber raiding craft operations aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 19:43
    Photo ID: 6511979
    VIRIN: 210205-N-UM706-1237
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ashland CRRC Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine VBSS Drill
    Ashland Flight Operations
    Marine VBSS Drill
    Ashland Flight Operations
    Marine VBSS Drill
    Ashland LCU Operations
    Ashland Flight Operations
    Ashland CRRC Operations
    Ashland CRRC Operations
    Ashland CRRC Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS Ashland
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT