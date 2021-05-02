Ashland CRRC Operations

210205-N-UM706-1237 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jeremiah Nortey, from Bronx, N.Y., signals the stern gate operator during combat rubber raiding craft operations aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

