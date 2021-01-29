Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony on USS Ramage [Image 1 of 8]

    Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony on USS Ramage

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Ensign Michael Bauldrick 

    USS Ramage

    Guided Missle Destroyer, USS Ramage celebrates her newest Chief Petty Officers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 12:33
    Photo ID: 6511793
    VIRIN: 210129-N-GI995-419
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 344.86 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
