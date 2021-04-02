Task Force 56 Holds Change of Command

210204-N-UH865-0030 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Feb. 4, 2021) Capt. Joseph K. Haywood, left, incoming commodore of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, and Capt. Stephen J. Jackson, outgoing commodore, conduct a change of command on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 4. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Frank L. Andrews)

