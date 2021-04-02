Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force 56 Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Task Force 56 Holds Change of Command

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lynn Andrews 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210204-N-UH865-0030 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Feb. 4, 2021) Capt. Joseph K. Haywood, left, incoming commodore of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, and Capt. Stephen J. Jackson, outgoing commodore, conduct a change of command on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 4. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Frank L. Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 10:05
    Photo ID: 6511693
    VIRIN: 210204-N-UH865-0030
    Resolution: 2272x1800
    Size: 893.35 KB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 56 Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Lynn Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 56 Holds Change of Command
    Task Force 56 Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force 56 Holds Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 56 COC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT