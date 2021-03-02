Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recon rehearses VBSS aboard USS Ashland

    Recon rehearses VBSS aboard USS Ashland

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez   

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets security during a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure rehearsal aboard dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the Philippine Sea, on Feb. 2, 2021. VBSS is part of Maritime Interception Operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 03:58
    Photo ID: 6511625
    VIRIN: 210202-M-MR595-0463
    Resolution: 3146x4719
    Size: 544.14 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    VBSS
    31st MEU
    USS Ashland
    MRF

