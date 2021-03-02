Recon rehearses VBSS aboard USS Ashland

A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets security during a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure rehearsal aboard dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the Philippine Sea, on Feb. 2, 2021. VBSS is part of Maritime Interception Operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

