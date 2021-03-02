Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210203-N-RG171-0075 [Image 4 of 5]

    210203-N-RG171-0075

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    210203-N-RG171-0075 BLACK SEA (Feb. 3, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Donnie Lawrence checks a console for acoustic readings aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Feb. 3, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Location: US
