    San Clemente Island, Exercise TURNING POINT [Image 1 of 4]

    San Clemente Island, Exercise TURNING POINT

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Schutt 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    San Clemente Island - Pacific Fleet Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5) with an attachment of Marines from 7th Engineer Support Battalion (7th ESB) are transported by Assault Craft Unit ONE (ACU-1) and USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). The units conduct offload of personnel and equipment as they prepare to construct Expeditionary Advanced Basing (EAB) and Advanced Naval Basing (ANB) as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a Major Combat Operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force (PACNCF) designed to support and enable fleet maneuver.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 01:26
    Photo ID: 6511492
    VIRIN: 210206-N-UN492-0013
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 741.37 KB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Hometown: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Clemente Island, Exercise TURNING POINT [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Schutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 5
    U.S. Navy
    NCG 1

