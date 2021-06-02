San Clemente Island, Exercise TURNING POINT

San Clemente Island - Pacific Fleet Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5) with an attachment of Marines from 7th Engineer Support Battalion (7th ESB) are transported by Assault Craft Unit ONE (ACU-1) and USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). The units conduct offload of personnel and equipment as they prepare to construct Expeditionary Advanced Basing (EAB) and Advanced Naval Basing (ANB) as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a Major Combat Operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force (PACNCF) designed to support and enable fleet maneuver.

