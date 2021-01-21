Members of the District of Columbia National Guard Public Affairs team pose for a photo in front of the U.S. Capitol building after the 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women were authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 16:24 Photo ID: 6511085 VIRIN: 210121-Z-NI803-1024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.58 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D.C. National Guard Public Affairs team pose in front of U.S. Capitol after 59th Presidential Inauguration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.