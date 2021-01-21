Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Public Affairs team pose in front of U.S. Capitol after 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard Public Affairs team pose for a photo in front of the U.S. Capitol building after the 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women were authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 16:24
    Photo ID: 6511085
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-NI803-1024
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Public Affairs team pose in front of U.S. Capitol after 59th Presidential Inauguration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    public affairs
    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    Capitol Response

