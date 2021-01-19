NMCCL fulfills need as pilot site for Physical Assistant training program

NMCCL welcomed eight Officer Candidates as part of the Medical Center's Interservice Physician Assistant Program. NMCCL will serve as a pilot site for Phase II of year-long program.
